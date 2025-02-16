Spanish Firm discusses Iraq's Border Security and Defense

2025-02-16 05:25:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met in Munich with Ángel Escribano, Executive Chairman of Indra Group, a leading Spanish company specializing in information technology, simulation, automated testing equipment, and electronic defense systems. The delegation provided an overview of Indra's operations and contracts in Iraq, highlighting ongoing discussions with the Ministry of […]

