2025-02-16 05:25:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met on Friday with Marc Siewert, CEO of Berlin-based Veridos, on the sidelines of the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC). Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation with Veridos, a global leader in secure passport and national ID card production, particularly through its manufacturing facility in Baghdad, which […]

The post Iraqi PM discusses Digital Cooperation with Veridos first appeared on Iraq Business News.