2025-02-16 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Eng. Mustafa Abdul-Razzaq, Minister of Public Works and Housing, received Saturday a delegation from the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat). The delegation was headed by Dr. Erfan Ali, UN-Habitat Chief of Staff and Director a.i. Regional Programme Division in Nairobi and Hiroshi Takabashi, Director of the Programme’s Office in Syria. Talks during …