2025-02-16 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- The Syrian Intelligence Service has confirmed that a leader in Daesh (ISIS) Organization who goes by the nom de guerre “Abu al-Harith al-Iraqi,” was captured in Syria. “We managed to capture Abu al-Harith al-Iraqi, an ISIS leader, who filled significant positions in the so-called “State of Iraq”, as he was responsible for overseeing …