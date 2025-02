2025-02-16 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Ten-year-old Miral stands in front of the National Museum in Damascus, holding a sign demanding the protection of Syrian antiquities from the illicit excavations taking place at many archaeological sites across the country. Through her childlike innocence, Miral embodies the hopes of an entire generation for preserving Syria’s cultural identity. This protest, held …