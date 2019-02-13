Nasr Alliance MP admits US forces entered Iraq on Abadi's permission

2019/02/13 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Nasr Alliance MP Nada Shakir said that US forces entered the country again during the term of the former government of Haidar al-Abadi to provide military support for the Iraqi security forces against ISIS.She said that there is no need for the US troops currently, as the security situation is under control, calling on the government of Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi to publish the terms of the strategic agreement with the United States in order to settle the dispute over the deployment of US forces in Iraq.The top Pentagon official assured Iraqi leaders on Tuesday that the US will stick to its limited military role in Iraq, a message aimed at recent talks by some Iraqi politicians of forcing a US troop withdrawal, ABC News reported.Pat Shanahan, the acting secretary of defense, said that in talks with Prime Minister Abd al-Mahdi, he stressed US respect for Iraqi sovereignty, an issue that has become a hot-button topic among Iraqis since President Donald Trump suggested using Iraq as a base for monitoring neighboring Iran and for potential attacks against remaining elements of the ISIS group in Syria.