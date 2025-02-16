Gold stabilizes in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2025-02-16 11:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices remainedstable in Baghdad’s and Erbil’s markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey,Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price permithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and Europeangold of 608,000 IQD, with a buying price of 604,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of21-carat Iraqi gold was 578,000 IQD, with a buying price of 574,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the sellingprice for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 610,000 and 620,000 IQD, while theselling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 500,000 and 510,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-caratgold was 697,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold was 610,000 IQD, and 18-caratgold was 522,000 IQD.