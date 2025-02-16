Iraq's domestic debt surpasses $61 billion, says CBI

2025-02-16 11:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s domestic debt increased, coupled with a decrease in public expenditure, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) revealed on Sunday.

CBI stated that Iraq's domestic debt increased by 2.9% in November 2024, reaching 81 trillion dinars ($61.8 billion), compared to 78.77 trillion dinars ($59.5 billion) in the previous month.

The rise was primarily attributed to a 15.2% growth in bonds issued to the public, as well as a 2% increase in treasury transfers held by CBI and commercial banks, including electronic transfers. Loans from financial institutions and state-owned banks remained stable.

On the other hand, the bank reported a decline in public expenditure in November 2024, amounting to 15.15 trillion dinars ($11.4 billion), a 54.42% drop, bringing the total to 12.69 trillion dinars ($9.1 billion) compared to 27.84 trillion dinars ($20.6 billion) in October 2024.