Security vs. Humanity: Iraq's struggle with ISIS repatriation

2025-02-16 11:50:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Amina (pseudonym), a36-year-old mother of four, has traveled a long road from despair to hope.After enduring five years in Syria’s al-Hol camp, where conditions were harsh,she and her children were transferred to the al-Jadaa rehabilitation center inIraq. Reflecting on this experience, Amina says, "I never imagined wewould have a second chance. My children now attend school, and I am learningtailoring to support my family."

Amina’s story is one of many, as hundredsof families are now striving for a brighter future, despite their painfulpasts.

Al-Hol: A Desperate Humanitarian Situation

Located in Syria’s al-Hasakah provinceSDF-controlled Al-Hol camp remains one of the most critical security concernsin the region. Initially set up to house individuals displaced by the fightagainst ISIS, it has evolved into a containment facility for tens of thousandsof people linked to the extremist group.

As of early 2025, official estimatesindicate that al-Hol holds around 52,000 people, including more than 32,000Iraqis. Though 21 groups of families have already been transferred to Iraq,approximately 15,000 Iraqis remain in the camp, alongside 11,000 militants.

The Iraqi government views al-Hol as a"ticking time bomb." Former National Security Advisor Qasim al-Arajidescribed it as "one of the most dangerous places in the world, whereextremist ideology continues to fester." The camp is plagued by violence,with frequent attacks on security personnel and reports of ISIS loyalists maintainingcontrol through intimidation and threats.

Since 2021, Iraq has been activelyrepatriating its citizens from Syria's al-Hol camp, with over 11,500individuals returned to date. In a recent operation on February 9th, 2025, 155Iraqi families, totaling 569 people, were transferred to Iraq's al-Jadaa campnear Mosul.

Upon arrival at al-Jadaa, returnees undergosecurity screenings and participate in reintegration programs designed tofacilitate their return to their home communities. Despite these efforts,thousands remain in al-Hol, with plans to organize at least two repatriationconvoys per month to expedite their return.

The Iraqi government aims to repatriate allits nationals from al-Hol by 2027, acknowledging the complex challengesinvolved in reintegrating individuals associated with ISIS.

A Path to Reintegration

To address both security concerns andhumanitarian needs, Iraq launched the al-Jadaa rehabilitation program. Locatedsouth of Mosul in the Nineveh Province, this camp serves as a transitional spacewhere returnees undergo psychological, educational, and vocational trainingbefore being reintegrated into society.

According to Karim al-Nouri, Iraq’s DeputyMinister for Migration and Displacement, the al-Amal Community RehabilitationCenter in al-Jadaa "offers structured programs to ensure that returnees,especially children and women, receive the necessary support to rebuild theirlives." The program includes:

- Education and Psychological Support:Children participate in structured schooling, sports, and counseling programsdesigned to help them recover from the psychological impacts of war andextremist indoctrination. Since the program’s launch, more than 5,000 childrenhave benefited from education and psychological care, with specialized trauma counselorsworking closely with them.

- Vocational Training for Women: Over 1,200women have completed vocational programs, such as tailoring, handicrafts, andsmall-scale business training, empowering them to financially support theirfamilies. "These women are often the primary caregivers, and empoweringthem economically is key to long-term stability," explains Hanaaal-Tamimi, a program coordinator at one of the training centers.

-Security Screening and Risk Assessment:Each returnee undergoes a rigorous vetting process before entering the program.Security officials ensure that those with direct ties to terrorist activitiesare separated from the general population. To date, more than 8,000 individualshave been screened, with hundreds flagged for further investigation.

-Community Reconciliation Programs: Iraqhas facilitated over 150 town hall meetings with tribal elders, communityleaders, and families of ISIS victims. "Rebuilding trust is the hardestpart," says Sheikh Mahmoud al-Jubouri, a tribal leader from Mosul."Many families still resent those returning, and healing these wounds willtake time."

-Relocation Assistance: For individuals whocannot return to their original communities due to security risks or tribalconflicts, the government offers alternative relocation options. To date, atleast 700 families have been resettled in new areas with support fromhumanitarian organizations.

Since 2021, around 2,442 families havecompleted rehabilitation and successfully returned to their hometowns. However,2,461 families remain in al-Jadaa, undergoing further evaluation before theycan reintegrate.

The length of stay at the camp varies, withsome families completing the program in three to six months, while othersrequire more than a year. Although the Iraqi government considers the al-Jadaaprogram a success, there are still challenges to overcome. "Not everyparticipant is ready to abandon extremist ideology overnight," says Fadelal-Gharawi, head of Iraq’s Strategic Human Rights Centre. "De-radicalizationis a complex process that requires sustained investment and effort."

However, despite the broad scope of Iraq'srehabilitation program, it does not extend to all individuals linked to ISIS.Those directly involved in acts of terrorism, especially those responsible forkillings or orchestrating attacks, are excluded from the program.

Legal expert Mohammed Jumaa explained,"Under Iraq’s new Amnesty Law, terrorism-related offenses that did notresult in death or injury may be eligible for pardon, but known ISIS fightersand commanders are subject to prosecution." This exclusion underscores thecomplexity of Iraq’s strategy. Iraq’s judiciary has classified many former ISISmembers as high-risk individuals, and its counterterrorism laws allow for theindefinite detention of individuals deemed a threat to national security.

Welcoming Back ISIS: The RepatriationDilemma

The rehabilitation initiative in Iraq hassparked significant opposition from political and security figures, raisingconcerns about its long-term effectiveness. Sherwan al-Dobardani, a lawmakerfrom Nineveh, expressed his skepticism, questioning whether these programscould truly undo years of radicalization.

"Many of these returnees were raisedin an environment where ISIS ideology was the norm," he said, highlightingthe ongoing risk of sleeper cells reactivating. Al-Dobardani also pointed outthat many returnees have shown no remorse for their involvement with ISIS, withsome even actively resisting attempts at rehabilitation. He added, "We’renot just bringing back innocent families; we may be welcoming future terroristsinto our midst."

MP Sherif Suleiman has called for animmediate halt to the repatriation process, arguing that "allowing thereturn of these families undermines social stability and raises security risks.If this decision were purely Iraqi, we would not be accepting them back."

Suleiman further stressed that many of thereturnees are from communities that have suffered deeply at the hands of ISIS.He noted that returning these individuals could exacerbate sectarian tensionsand tribal conflicts, especially in areas like Mosul and Al-Anbar, which wereheavily impacted by the group's brutality.

On the other hand, Iraq’s rehabilitationefforts represent a step in addressing the legacy of ISIS, though the countryfaces persistent challenges. Security expert Fadel al-Gharawi emphasizes theurgency of the situation, urging Iraq to act quickly: "Iraq mustrepatriate and rehabilitate all remaining Iraqis in al-Hol. The camp is abreeding ground for future extremism, and leaving thousands of radicalized individualsin limbo is not a viable solution."

Al-Gharawi notes that as of February 2025,roughly 15,000 Iraqis remain in al-Hol, some of whom were directly involved inISIS's activities. "If we don’t act now, we risk allowing this ideology tospread even further," he warns.

Iraq’s efforts to tackle the al-Hol crisiscome at a time of rising geopolitical uncertainty. Recent reports suggest thatthe US is preparing to withdraw its remaining forces from Syria, a move thatcould destabilize the region further.

In early February 2025, Pentagon officialsconfirmed plans for a US military pull-out, warning that "an Americanwithdrawal could lead to an ISIS resurgence, particularly in detention centersand camps where thousands of extremists are held." Experts fear thatwithout American oversight, the camps could become breeding grounds forradicalization, and the loss of US support could leave the region vulnerable toa resurgence of extremist activity.

In addition, the withdrawal of US forcesraises the possibility of a large-scale escape of detainees, many of whom arekey members of ISIS. According to a report by the Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF), at least 2,000 ISIS fighters remain detained in north-eastern Syria,with their fates uncertain in the wake of the American withdrawal. "The USmilitary presence in Syria has been a stabilizing force," said an SDFspokesperson, "and without it, the entire region could see a dangerousrise in ISIS activity."

At the same time, international humanrights organizations are advocating for a more compassionate approach."While security concerns are valid, the humanitarian aspect cannot beignored," said Faisal al-Jabari, a spokesperson for Human Rights Watch inBaghdad. "These people were victims of ISIS as well, and many have beenforced into this ideology. Rehabilitation and reintegration programs are theonly way forward." Al-Jabari’s comments align with the position of manyinternational organizations that urge Iraq to continue its repatriationefforts, arguing that neglecting to rehabilitate returnees could create an evenlarger security problem in the future.