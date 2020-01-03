Iraqi Shiite militia commander Amiri calls for expelling foreign troops: TV

2020/01/03 | 18:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Shiite militia commander of the Iran-backed Badr Organization militia, Hadi al-Amiri (R) with Iraqi Shiite commander of the Kata’ib Hezbollah militia also heads the Popular Mobilisation Committee (Al-Hashd Al-Sha’abi) Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, known by his nom de guerre Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes who has been killed in U.S.air strike in Baghdad on Jan 3, 2020.Photo: Iranian media

BAGHDAD,— Iraqi Shiite militia commander Hadi al-Amiri called on all Iraqi factions to unite and expel foreign troops, hours after the U.S.



killed Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an air strike on Baghdad airport.

“We call on all national forces to unify their stance in order to expel foreign troops whose presence has become pointless in Iraq,” state TV quoted Amiri, who leads the powerful Iran-backed Badr Organization militia and fought on Iran’s side in its 1980-1988 war with Iraq.

A Farsi speaker who spent more than two decades fighting Saddam Hussein from exile in Iran, Amiri also leads a political bloc representing militia groups that has the second-largest number of seats in parliament.

Iran’s supreme leader appointed the deputy commander of the Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, as the replacement for Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the elite force who was killed in a U.S.



air strike on Friday, state media reported.

Iran promised harsh revenge after a U.S.



air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was a general who was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani, was also killed in the attack.

Iran has been locked in a long conflict with the United States that escalated sharply last week with an attack on the U.S.



embassy in Iraq by pro-Iranian militiamen following a U.S.



air raid on the Kataib Hezbollah militia, founded by Muhandis.

Copyright © 2020, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters

