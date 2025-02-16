President Barzani at MSC 2025: Meeting German Minister of State

2025-02-16 13:50:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region PresidentNechirvan Barzani met on Sunday with Tobias Lindner, Minister of State atGermany’s Federal Foreign Office, on the sidelines of the Munich SecurityConference (MSC) 2025.

According to an official statement from the region’spresidency, the meeting focused on relations between Iraq, the KurdistanRegion, and Germany, exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation acrossvarious sectors.

Both sides emphasized the importance ofmaintaining security and stability in Syria and stressed the need for inclusivegovernance that reflects the participation of all communities.

The Kurdish President underscored theimportance of protecting the rights and status of the Kurdish population, alongwith other groups in the country.

On Thursday, President Barzani arrived inMunich to attend MSC 2025, where he held talks with senior officials fromGermany, the US, the UK, Syria, Estonia, Qatar, Italy, Bahrain, Armenia,Bulgaria, and Jordan.