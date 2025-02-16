Kurdistan Region arrests 35 drug dealers, seizes 51 kg of narcotics

2025-02-16 13:50:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region'ssecurity forces arrested more than 30 drug dealers and seized over 50 kg ofnarcotics, the General Security Directorate (Asayish) said on Sunday.

In a press conference, SecurityDirectorate officer Arkan Omar stated, "Asayish forces seized 51 kg ofnarcotics during security operations, including 49 kg of crystal meth and 2 kgof heroin."

The forces also arrested 35individuals on drug trafficking charges, with a significant number reportedlybeing foreigners.

Drugs In The Kurdistan Region

Drug trafficking in the KurdistanRegion has expanded, according to analysts, as the ongoing economic crisis hasdriven up unemployment and poverty, creating a fertile ground for traffickerswho exploit the Region’s borders with Iran to the east, Syria to the west, andTurkiye to the north—key transit routes for the growing flow of narcotics.

According to security statisticsfrom the Kurdistan Region provinces (Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok) ondrug-related cases between 2019 and 2023, submitted to the United Nations, drugseizures—including hashish, opium, heroin, crystal meth, and Captagon—havesurged. In 2023 alone, authorities confiscated 2,708 kg of narcotics, up fromjust 206 kg in 2019.

Statistics from the Kurdistan RegionSecurity Council (KRSC)'s Anti-Narcotics Directorate revealed that nearly 700people were arrested for drug trafficking in 2024. Over 1,311 individuals weredetained for drug-related offenses, including 698 on trafficking charges, with444 kg of narcotics seized.

In 2025, the Iraqi Interior Ministryannounced plans for a major crackdown on drug traffickers, implementing modernintelligence strategies in coordination with security forces across allprovinces, including the Kurdistan Region.