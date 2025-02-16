CBI auctions +$292 million on Sunday

2025-02-16 13:50:23 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ The Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) sales of the US dollar surpassed $296million in the currency auction on Sunday.

Accordingto an official statement by the Bank, the CBI sold $292,372,935 million duringtoday's auction.

The Bankcovered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar fordocumentary credits, international settlements of electronic cards, and foreigntransfers, while the rate stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

Mostdollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form oftransfers and credits, amounting to $278,882,935, representing 95.32% comparedto cash sales, which amounted to $13,500,000.

One bankpurchased cash dollars, while five fulfilled requests to bolster balancesabroad.

Thetotal number of exchange companies participating in the auction was 23companies.