From Hilux to hybrids: inside Iraq's evolving car market

2025-02-16 13:50:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Toyota led Iraq's car sales in 2024, followed by Kia and Hyundai,according to a report from Focus 2 Move.

"Toyota was the market leader in 2024, with a 35.9% increase in sales,moving up one spot from the previous year," the analysis stated. Kiasecured the second position with a 12.7% rise, while Hyundai came third,recording a growth of 36.2%.

MG saw a marginal growth of just 0.8%, while Suzuki, ranked fifth, achievingone of the most significant gains among the top 10 brands, with a 120.9% surge.

The Toyota Hilux emerged as the best-selling model, with sales climbing49.1% year-on-year, followed by the Kia Frontier.

The findings highlighted a notable shift in Iraq's automotive landscape withthe electric vehicle (EV) market growing 164% in 2024. EVs accounted for 2.42%of total car sales. "Although the share remains small, Iraq is expected tocontinue efforts to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels," the reportnoted. Toyota dominated the EV sector, capturing more than 90% of sales,significantly outperforming Lexus and Land Rover.