President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting with German delegation

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani met with a high-level delegation from the GermanParliament and the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development on thesidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2025.

The delegation included Niels Schmid,spokesperson for foreign affairs in the Social Democratic Party (SPD); AndreasSchwarz, a member of the Defense Committee; Metin Hakverdi, a member of the BudgetCommittee; and Niels Annen, Minister of State at the Ministry of EconomicCooperation and Development.

Discussions focused on strengthening relations between Germany, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, covering securitycooperation, political developments, and regional dynamics. Barzani emphasizedthe importance of “deepening collaboration” with Germany, particularly in enhancingthe defense capabilities of the Peshmerga forces and ensuring long-termsecurity and stability.

The German delegation praised theKurdistan Region’s role in regional stability and reaffirmed Germany’scontinued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the needto "expand cooperation in security, economic development, and crisis management."

In addition to security and economicties, the discussions addressed Kurdistan’s upcoming parliamentary elections,government formation, the status of displaced persons and refugees, minoritycommunities in the Kurdistan Region, and developments in Syria.