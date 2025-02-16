Austria stabbing that killed teenager was Islamist attack, minister says

2025-02-16 15:20:09 - From: The Guardian

Targeting of passersby by Syrian suspect in southern city of Villach had ‘IS connections’, says interior minister

A stabbing that left a teenager dead and five others injured in southern Austria was an “Islamist attack”, Austria’s interior minister has said.

“It is an Islamist attack with IS connections,” Gerhard Karner told reporters on Sunday in the southern city of Villach, where Saturday’s attack took place, referring to the Islamic State group.

