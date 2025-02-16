Al-Sulaymaniyah’s charity bazar raises funds for children's cancer care

2025-02-16 16:15:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, youngvolunteers in the Kurdish city of Al-Sulaymaniyah organized a charity bazar to raisefunds for Hiwa Cancer Hospital, as part of International Childhood Cancer Day.

The bazar, featuring handmade crafts,local food, and artwork, attracted students, professionals, and families eagerto support the facility, which provides cancer treatment to children in theKurdistan Region.

“This initiative is a community-driveneffort to support children battling cancer,” the event’s coordinator Suzan AbuBakr told Shafaq News, “Hiwa Hospital requires sustained assistance to ensure thatthese children receive the treatment they need.”

The fundraiser also included awarenessactivities focusing on the importance of early cancer detection and the rolefamilies play in safeguarding their children’s health.

Organizers hope that “this event cancontribute to improving services at the hospital and ease the suffering ofyoung patients.”

Notably, the event is part of an annualseries held in Al-Sulaymaniyah on February 15, marking International ChildhoodCancer Day – a global campaign to promote early diagnosis and support forpediatric cancer patients.