İmralı Turkish delegation visits Erbil citadel

2025-02-16 17:20:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdish-Turkish ?mral?delegation, led by Pervin Buldan, visited the historic Erbil Citadel.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the delegation touredthe citadel, one of the region’s most prominent historical landmarks, and exploredthe digital museum inside the citadel and took a break at one of thetraditional heritage houses.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader, MasoudBarzani, received the ?mral? delegation at the Saladin resort.

Additionally, Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani,also announced a scheduled meeting with the delegation on Monday, during whichthey will deliver a message from Abdullah Öcalan.

Öcalan,leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), has been imprisoned since1999 at ?mral? prison in Turkiye, where he is serving a life sentence.

Notably, the ?mral? delegation includes politicians andfigures who have previously met with Öcalan. The meeting takes place againstthe backdrop of wider regional talks regarding the future of the PKK, a Kurdishmilitant group with a complex and disputed history in both Turkiye and northernIraq.