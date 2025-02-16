US sanctions Iraqi Banks, plans to ban foreign electronic payments

2025-02-16 17:50:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The United Statesimposed sanctions on several Iraqi banks and plans to prohibit the use ofelectronic payment cards abroad, an Iraqi governmentsource revealed on Sunday.

The source, who requestedanonymity, told Shafaq News that Iraqi authorities received an official noticefrom the US Treasury Department detailing the sanctions, which target banks andexchange companies accused of facilitating illegal transfers and funneling USdollars to sanctioned entities, particularly in Iran.

“As a first phase, sanctions have beenplaced on five Iraqi banks, with more under review,” he noted. “The US alsoinformed Iraq of a decision to ban the use of all electronic payment cardsoutside the country within two months after uncovering suspicious transactions.”

The move followsinvestigations by a US monitoring team tracking financial activity in Iraq. Thesource remarked that “additional sanctions could follow as other banks andfirms remain under scrutiny.”

The latest action extends aseries of US restrictions on Iraqi financial institutions. In July 2023, theTreasury barred 14 banks from accessing dollars, including AlMustashar Islamic Bank, Al Qurtas Islamic Bank, Erbil Bank, and InternationalIslamic Bank. Four more were added inNovember, while others were removed from Iraq’s daily currency auctions oversimilar concerns.