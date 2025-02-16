Dollar prices inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

2025-02-16 17:50:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in both Baghdad and Erbilmarkets.

According to a survey by Shafaq NewsAgency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifahand Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,350 dinars forevery 100 dollars, while they recorded 150,100 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currencyexchange stores in Baghdad were set at 151,500 IQD and 149,500 IQD per 100 USD,respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,200dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,100.