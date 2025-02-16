CBI reforms recognized in UAE quarterly meetings

2025-02-16 17:50:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The latest roundof meetings with the US Treasury and Federal Reserve yielded positive results,the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the Bankrevealed that the quarterly meetings, held in theUnited Arab Emirates, brought together representatives from the US financialauthorities alongside global auditing and consulting firms, including EY, K2Integrity, and Oliver Wyman.

“The discussions resulted in recognitionof the reforms undertaken by the Central Bank of Iraq and the Iraqi governmentto strengthen the banking sector,” the CBI said.

Among the reforms highlightedwere:

- Improvements to USdollar cash distribution system in Iraq, which was described as “one of themost closely monitored systems globally,” aimed at reducing currency smugglingand manipulation.

- A “qualitative shift” inexternal financial transfers, aligning operations with international standardsto mitigate risks and enhance transaction security.

- Reformstrategies for both government and private banks, presented by consultancyfirms EY and Oliver Wyman, to facilitate Iraq’s integration into the globalfinancial network.

“As the confidence of international banksis crucial to the operations of lenders in Iraq, accurate information is vital,”the CBI noted. It emphasized the importance of relying on official sources forinformation, dismissing what it called “false reports” suggesting that certainIraqi banks had been blacklisted.