Traffic congestion tops Iraq's problems, says President Barzani

2025-02-16 18:35:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani described onSunday the current situation in Iraq as stable, with ongoing projects, althoughthe "biggest problem" remains traffic congestion.

In a press conference held in Munich, Germany,Barzani expressed his satisfaction in seeing that "Iraq does not havemajor problems. The Iraqi people deserve a better life, and we view steps toresolve issues positively, no matter how small."

Regarding the relationship between Erbil andBaghdad, Barzani affirmed that it is currently much improved, adding, "Wesee the federal prime minister making sincere efforts to resolve issues betweenthe two sides, and we are working as a team today, complementing eachother."

On the Peshmerga forces,the President explained that the international coalition is involved in theprocess of reforming the Peshmerga forces, noting that the process is"serious, though not proceeding quickly."

He further mentioned that all theworld leaders he met with confirmed their commitment and desire to unify thePeshmerga forces.