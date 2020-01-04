Khalaf: Al-Amri candidacy for the position of Vice President of the Popular Mobilization Organization.

2020/01/04 | 00:50 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf, revealed Al-Amri's candidacy for the position of Vice President of the Popular Mobilization Organization.

Khalaf told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Friday: "The PMO nominated the leader of the Alliance of Hadi al-Amiri for the position of vice president of the body, succeeding Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was martyred by an American bombing targeting a wheel that was carrying him alongside the commander of the Quds Force Qassem Soleimani on the road to Baghdad International Airport." Central Baghdad.



"

Khalaf added, "The acceptance of Al-Amri's nomination is almost settled for the position of Vice President of the Popular Mobilization Organization."

The Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, promised to assassinate an Iraqi military leader who occupies an official position of aggression against Iraq, the state, the government and the people, stating that carrying out liquidation operations against Iraqi leadership figures or from a brother country on Iraqi soil is a flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a blatant attack on The dignity of the country and a dangerous escalation igniting a devastating war in Iraq, the region and the world.