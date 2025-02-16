Iraq destroys over 250 landmines and explosives in Duhok, Kurdistan Region

2025-02-16 21:30:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Demining and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team inIraq’s Duhok Province destroyed 260 landmines and explosive materials in thevillage of Kawash, in the Simel district, on Sunday.

“The operation aims to ensure the safety of residents, many of whom wereliving in areas contaminated by remnants of war,” Reger Pevski, spokesperson for Duhok’sDirectorate of Mine Affairs, told Shafaq News pointing out that the team hadworked intensively to destroy a variety of explosive materials, includingartillery shells, mortar rounds, and RPG shells, which had been left behindfrom previous Iraqi regime.

"The destruction process was carried out under international technicalstandards, with all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the teamsinvolved and the nearby residents," Pevski added.

Duhok cleared over 540,000 square meters of explosives in 2024.