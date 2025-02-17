From Erbil to Munich: President Barzani’s active diplomatic engagement at MSC2025

2025-02-17 00:10:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani's sixthparticipation in the Munich Security Conference (MSC2025) marked a paramountmoment for the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) as the president held extensivemeetings with global leaders and senior officials, discussing pressing regionaland international issues.

Representing both Baghdad and Erbil, he emphasized the KurdistanRegion’s commitment to regional peace, counterterrorism, and economicdevelopment.

According to observers, President Barzani’s participation in MSC2025,along with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, reinforced theRegion’s strategic importance in regional and global affairs. Throughhigh-level diplomatic engagements, he positioned Kurdistan as a key partner inaddressing security challenges, fostering economic growth, and enhancinginternational cooperation.

Stronger Ties with Baghdad

Barzani’s Participation was not limited to Kurdish issues but alsoextended to enhancing Iraq’s image. He stated in various meetings that thesituation in Iraq is "good," with new construction projects underway.

He also expressed optimism that the country would not experience majorcrises affecting its people, “who deserve a better quality of life.”

Barzani praised the improvement in Erbil-Baghdad relations, thankingAl-Sudani for his mediation efforts and emphasizing cooperation as key tomutual interests.

Syrian Crisis and Regional Stability

During a press conference held on the sidelines of the conference,President Barzani revealed that the Syrian issue was one of the main topics inall the meetings. "What is happening in Syria is encouraging in terms ofthe fall of an authoritarian regime, and we hope the current authorities willinclude all components of Syria."

Barzani expressed his longing for the cities of Qamishli and Damascus,wishing to visit them someday, as well as Aleppo and Afrin.

In a key meeting with Syrian Transitional Government Foreign Minister,Asaad Al-Shibani, he stressed the importance of “safeguarding the rights of allSyrian communities, including Kurds,” highlighting the need for an inclusivegovernance framework and reiterating his call for a peaceful transition inSyria.

He called for “a political model acceptable to all Syrian parties, onethat reflects a pluralistic vision that accommodates the unique characteristicsof each country.”

Strengthening US-Kurdistan Relations

President Barzani also met with key US officials seeking to deepenstrategic ties in security and defense amid ongoing regional challenges.

The US officials included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and SenatorElissa Slotkin, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Congressman Chris Van Hollen, todiscuss enhanced security and military cooperation.

He extended an invitation to Rubio to attend the inauguration of the newUS Consulate in Erbil.

In turn, Washington reaffirmed, through its officials, its commitment tosupporting the Peshmerga forces and broader security coordination.

“The new US administration views matters differently, with PresidentTrump focusing on ending wars and establishing peace in the region, whichaligns with the current needs of the world.” Barzani reaffirmed in hismeetings.

Regional Cooperation: Turkiye and Arab world

In a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Barzaniemphasized Kurdistan's commitment to continued security cooperation withAnkara.

He referred to Fidan as his "friend" and emphasized the mutualinterests driving this partnership.

In addition, the Kurdish President met top Arab officials includingJordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh AhmadAl-Abdullah Al-Sabah, and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani. Talkscentered on deepening political and economic ties, as well as regional securitychallenges.

In a separate meeting with Qatari Minister of State for Foreign AffairsMohammed Al-Khulaifi, Barzani discussed Iraq’s political situation and MiddleEast developments, with a focus on Syria.

“Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to fostering peace andstability in Syria, while also addressing the Kurdish situation and othercommunities in the new Syria.”

European Partnerships

Barzani engaged with key German leaders, including Boris Pistorius, DefenseMinister, Niels Schmid, spokesperson for foreign affairs in the SocialDemocratic Party (SPD); Andreas Schwarz, a member of the Defense Committee;Metin Hakverdi, a member of the Budget Committee; and Niels Annen, Minister ofState at the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development.

He also met with Tobias Lindner, Minister of State at the FederalForeign Office, and State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior andCommunity, Hans-Georg Engelke.

President Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Region's appreciation for the“continuous” German support and assistance, emphasizing the importance of itscontinuation to enhance stability in the Region and Iraq.

In turn, the German officials reiterated the country's commitment tosupporting the Kurdistan Region, stating that strengthening cooperation betweenGermany, Iraq, and Kurdistan is essential in the context of internationalefforts to combat terrorism.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Barzani’s discussions focused onsecurity cooperation, economic partnerships, and the Kurdistan Region’s role instabilizing Iraq.

Lammy reaffirmed the United Kingdom's commitment to strengthening itsties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

He highlighted the importance of cooperation in addressing regional securityand economic challenges, assuring that the UK would continue to support theKurdistan Region.

In his meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Barzaniexpressed gratitude for France’s ongoing support, particularly in the fightagainst terrorism and efforts to secure stability in the region.

He also met Estonian President Alar Karisand, Bulgarian President RumenRadev, and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

NATO and EU Commission

In his discussions with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Barzanireaffirmed the importance of NATO support for the Peshmerga forces to preserveregional stability. Stoltenberg also emphasized the shared commitment of NATO,Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region to combating terrorism.

Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation betweenNATO, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in combating terrorism andboosting the capabilities of security forces.

He also held discussions with the European Commission President Ursulavon der Leyen who praised the Kurdistan Region's stance on the Syrian issue andhighlighted the bravery of the Peshmerga in combating ISIS.

Expanding Ties with Iran

President Barzani did not meet with Iranian officials, however, hedescribed, in an interview, his latest engagements with Iranian officials asmarking a "new phase" in Kurdistan-Iran relations.

During an interview with ISNA on the sidelines of the Conference, heacknowledged progress in implementing a security agreement between Iraq andIran, aimed at stabilizing border areas and preventing security threats.Barzani also highlighted Kurdistan’s significant role in the Iraq-Iran trade,which exceeds $10 billion annually.