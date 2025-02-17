Alloush: Preparatory sessions of the National Dialogue Conference aim to listen to citizens’ opinions and suggestions on national issues

2025-02-17 02:00:28 - From: SANA

Homs, SANA-Head of the Preparatory Committee of the National Dialogue Conference, Maher Alloush, announced that the committee began today in Homs the first preparatory sessions for the conference, bearing in mind the historical responsibility at this pivotal stage in Syria’s history. “This dialogue aims to listen to citizens’ opinions and suggestions on the national issues …