2025-02-17 05:30:23 - From: Iraq Business News

Gulfood 2025 30th Edition Kicks Off Today, Setting New Benchmarks in F&B Growth and Innovation H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, to give keynote address Global F&B CEOs, policymakers, investors, visionaries and academics unite across inaugural Food500 Summit to explore a new era of F&B leadership Milestone instalment brings 21-Michelin star […]

The post Gulfood 2025 Kicks Off Today, Setting New Benchmarks in Growth & Innovation first appeared on Iraq Business News.