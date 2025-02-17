Ukrainian Energy Company meets with Iraq's Oil Minister

2025-02-17 05:30:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, received the Ukrainian Ambassador to Baghdad, Ivan Dovhanich, on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Head of the Diplomatic Mission, Sergiy Pushkarsky, Economic Affairs Representative Oleg Ishchenko, Director General of Ukrzemresurs, Maksym Mustafin, and the company's Iraq Director, Maksym Novikov. Discussions focused on […]

