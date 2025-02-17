Trump's tariffs rattle Auto industry, global backlash grows

2025-02-17 12:10:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A wave of presidential trade moves, includingnew tariffs on key imports, has unsettled US automakers since President DonaldTrump returned to the White House last month.

While some threats, such as a proposed 25% tax on importsfrom Mexico and Canada, were suspended, Trump's broad offensive against theglobal trade system is driving up costs, industry experts say.

A 10% levy on Chinese imports, a key source of auto parts,has already been imposed. A 25% duty on steel and aluminum imports, set to takeeffect on March 12, is expected to further strain supply chains and increasemanufacturing costs.

"It's like a little here, a little there... but itwon't be little overall," Ford CEO Jim Farley said this week.

On Thursday, Trump signed plans for sweeping"reciprocal" trade measures targeting foreign partners. Hehighlighted the disparity in auto import taxes as a key example, noting thatthe European Union imposes a 10% duty on imported cars compared to the 2.5%charged by the US.

The next day, Trump said he plans to announce additionalmeasures on foreign cars in early April, though he did not specify the rates orthe countries affected.

If the suspended duties on Mexico and Canada are ultimatelyimposed, they would "gut" the integrated North American auto industryestablished under the 1990s NAFTA agreement, Farley said.

"Most people recognize the risk, but they don't expectit to cause a major shock," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist atCox Automotive.

Foreign automakers with extensive operations in Mexico andCanada are also on alert. Honda, for example, has factories in all threecountries, and according to consultancy GlobalData, none of the cars it sold inthe US in 2024 were imported from Japan.

Officials in the Trump administration view these measures asboth a source of revenue and an incentive for global manufacturers to expandproduction in the US.

Trump has made such trade actions central to his"America First" agenda, arguing they correct what he calls"unfair" practices by allies.

"Reducing import duties on US cars might be arelatively painless concession for Brussels," said Jeff Schuster, vicepresident of global research at GlobalData. "American vehicles, especiallypopular ones here, don't sell well in Europe, so removing duties would havelittle impact."

He added, "As global companies, it's inefficient tohave different strategies for every market."

The administration's trade moves come as it rolls backelectric vehicle incentives, putting the US at odds with Europe, China, andother major markets.

Countries subjected to these measures have condemned theactions, describing them as protectionist and harmful to global trade. Severalgovernments, including China and the European Union, have vowed to retaliatewith countermeasures, raising concerns about an escalating trade war.