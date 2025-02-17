President Barzani meets Imrali Delegation, peace push intensifies

2025-02-17 12:20:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Monday with the ?mral? delegation inErbil.

On Sunday, President Barzani announced the scheduled meeting with thegroup, which had arrived in the Kurdistan Region the day before, carrying amessage from Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers'Party (PKK).Earlier, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani welcomed the delegation, led by PervinBuldan and S?rr? Süreyya Önder at the Saladin Resort. Discussions focused onpolitical developments, the peace process in Turkiye, and details of theirmeetings with Ocalan.

During the meeting, Leader Masoud Barzani emphasized the importance ofsupporting peace efforts. "The peace process is crucial, and all sidesmust cooperate to ensure its success," he said. "I am ready tosupport these efforts."

Notably, the ?mral? group includes politicians and figures withprevious experience meeting Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the KurdistanWorkers' Party (PKK), who has been imprisoned since 1999 at Imrali prison inTurkiye, where he is serving a life sentence. The meeting comes against thebackdrop of wider regional talks regarding the future of the PKK, a Kurdishmilitant group with a complex and disputed history in both Turkiye and northernIraq.