Gold prices inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

2025-02-17 13:10:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, surged in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the wholesale prices per mithqal (approximately five grams) for a 21-carat of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in Al-Nahr Street markets in Baghdad were recorded at 610,000 IQD for selling and 606,000 IQD for buying.

The price for a 21-carat of Iraqi gold was 580,000 IQD for selling and 576,000 IQD for buying.

In jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 610,000 and 620,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold was priced between 500,000 and 510,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was recorded at 700,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 642,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 613,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 525,000 IQD.