CBI reserves decline in November

2025-02-17 14:00:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s net foreign reserves declined by 1.59%in November 2024 compared to the previous month, Central Bank of Iraq (CBI)announced.

According to the report reviewed by Shafaq News, net foreign reserves fell to 137.09 trillion dinars in November, down from 139.31 trilliondinars in October. The reserves also recorded a year-on-year decline from147.148 trillion dinars in November 2023.

The report noted that annual growth in foreign reservesdropped by 7.05%.

Separately, the bank highlighted a decline in the parallelmarket exchange rate of the US dollar in November, which stood at 1,510 dinarsper dollar, down from 1,520 dinars in October.