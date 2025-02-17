KRG, Iran discuss regional issues, economic ties

2025-02-17 14:05:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister MasrourBarzani met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi todiscuss relations between the Region and Tehran.According to an official statement from the Regional Government, the talks"addressed the latest developments and developments in Iraq and theregion," as well as "discussing ways to enhance relations between theKurdistan Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran." The discussions also focused on the importance of strengthening bilateralrelations, particularly in the economic and trade fields.

TheIranian Deputy Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit. During his stay, he is set to meet with senior Iraqi officials.