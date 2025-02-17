Iraq's gas flaring paradox: a wealth of resources, a nation in need

2025-02-17 15:45:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Iraq, home to the world's 12th-largest natural gas reserves, continues to flarebillions of cubic meters of gas annually while relying on costly imports fromIran. Despite recent efforts to boost domestic gas investments, structuralhurdles hinder progress, leaving the country vulnerable to external pressuresand economic inefficiencies.

A CostlyParadox

Iraqproduces significant volumes of associated gas—natural gas found alongsideoil—yet remains reliant on imports. Meanwhile, the country continues to burnlarge quantities of gas through flaring, a process where unutilized associatedgas is burned instead of being captured for use.

The WorldBank's 2023 Global Gas Flaring Tracker Report ranked Iraq among the top ninegas-flaring nations, alongside Russia, Iran, the US, Venezuela, Algeria, Libya,Nigeria, and Mexico. “These countries collectively accounted for 75% of globalgas flaring but only 46% of global oil production.”

According tothe report, Iraq flared approximately 18 billion cubic meters of gas in 2023,burning a resource that could otherwise fuel domestic electricity generation,reduce reliance on Iran, and contribute to economic diversification.

“Thissituation reflects severe mismanagement of resources and deep-rooted economicdependence on Iran,” said Ahmed Eid, an economic researcher. “Iraq’s inabilityto harness its own gas reserves despite ranking 12th globally in gas reservesis a glaring failure of strategic planning.”

Iraq importsroughly $3 billion worth of gas annually from Iran to power its electricitysector. “This exposes Iraq to political and economic vulnerabilities, as Iranhas repeatedly used energy supplies as leverage,” Eid added.

Expertsestimate that Iraq loses billions of dollars each year by failing to captureand utilize its gas resources. “In a time when the government is facing fiscalpressures due to fluctuating oil prices, this inefficiency is unacceptable,”said economist Mustafa Al-Faraj.

“The cost ofimporting gas, coupled with the environmental damage caused by flaring, createsan unsustainable economic model.”

Beyondfinancial losses, the practice contributes to severe environmental pollution,drawing international scrutiny. “Gas flaring significantly increases carbonemissions, worsening air quality, and public health,” Al-Faraj noted.

“Iraq isalready under pressure to comply with global environmental standards, and itscurrent policies could hinder foreign investment and economic partnerships.”

Moreover, Iraqheavily relies on Iranian gas, and US sanctions on Iran have complicatedpayment mechanisms, forcing Iraq to seek waivers to continue energy imports.“This creates ongoing uncertainty,” said Al-Saabri. Washington has pressuredIraq to find alternative suppliers, but Iran remains the most convenient andcost-effective source for now.

Instead ofinvesting in its resources, Baghdad has explored diversification strategies,including importing gas from Turkmenistan via Iranian pipelines, though thisplan faces US objections. Meanwhile, efforts to develop Iraq’s own gas fields,such as Akkas and Al-Mansouriya, have been sluggish due to security andlogistical challenges.

Gasshortages have exacerbated Iraq’s chronic electricity crisis. The countrygenerates around 27,000 megawatts of electricity, far below the estimated45,000 megawatts needed to meet demand.

Thegovernment has turned to renewable energy and power agreements with neighboringcountries, but experts warn that without a stable domestic gas supply, theseefforts will fall short. “Iraq cannot sustain its economy without reliableenergy,” said Sherwani. “Renewables are part of the solution, but natural gasmust remain the backbone of the energy mix for the foreseeable future.”

ShiftingPriorities: Government Initiatives

Historically,Iraq’s energy policy prioritized oil production over gas development. However,the sharp rise in global gas prices following the Russia-Ukraine war has forcedBaghdad to rethink its approach. The Iraqi Oil Ministry has pledged toeliminate routine gas flaring by 2028.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced during the Iraq Energy 2025 Conference that Iraq has achieved a 70% reduction in associated gas flaring, a “major step” to curb carbon emissions and minimize energy waste.

As part ofits strategy, the Iraqi government has engaged in licensing rounds for gas development andsigned contracts with major international firms to capture and process gas fromkey fields.

In January2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani laid thefoundation stone for the Artawi gas project in Basra, developed in cooperationwith France’s TotalEnergies.

“Theaccelerated gas investment project at the Artawi field will add new gassupplies to the national grid, supporting power plants with the required fuel,”Abdul Ghani said during the ceremony.

The firstphase, with a capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day, is expectedto be completed in three years, while the second will be finalized within fiveyears.

“The shiftin policy is overdue but necessary,” said energy expert Dr. Kovend Sherwani. “However,work is expected to begin this year and continue until 2028 on establishinglarge, modern, and technologically advanced power plants, while gas investmentprojects are completed to supply these major plants with fuel.”

“Gas willplay an essential role in Iraq’s energy security, especially as global oildemand fluctuates. If Iraq successfully invests in gas infrastructure, it couldeven become a regional exporter.”

“Theseprojects, if executed effectively, could make Iraq self-sufficient in gas andreduce the need for Iranian imports within five years,” said Sherwani.

In thisregard, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Investment and DevelopmentCommittee, Hussein Al-Saabri, stated that "the gas file has beensignificantly delayed, but there is now serious effort in this regard. Iraquses part of its gas and exports the rest, but the process takes time.”According to the Oil Ministry’s estimates, it will take between three to five yearsto fully utilize all available gas."

Al-Saabritold Shafaq News Agency that once Iraq achieves full gas utilization, therewill no longer be a need to import gas for power plants, as the country willreach self-sufficiency.

Challengesto Implementation

Despite therenewed focus, obstacles remain. Years of underinvestment in gas infrastructuremean that existing facilities are outdated and inefficient. “To achieve gasindependence, Iraq needs to build state-of-the-art processing plants, developnew pipelines, and modernize its storage capabilities,” said Sherwani. “Thisrequires billions of dollars in investment, which may be difficult given Iraq’sbudgetary constraints and governance challenges.”

The issue ofcorruption further complicates the outlook. “Corruption has stalled numerousenergy projects in Iraq,” said oil expert Dr. Hamza Al-Jawahiri. “Severalcontracts signed in the past failed due to bureaucratic inefficiencies andrent-seeking behavior by political elites. Unless the government tackles thesestructural problems, even the best-laid plans will struggle to materialize.”

Securityconcerns also pose a threat. Attacks on gas infrastructure, particularly innorthern Iraq, have disrupted operations. The Khor Mor gas field, a criticalsupplier to the Kurdistan region, has been repeatedly targeted, underscoringthe risks associated with developing the sector.

Road Ahead:Can Iraq Break Free?

To reducedependence on Iranian gas and fully utilize its domestic resources, Iraq mustaccelerate its gas investment strategy. Experts suggest prioritizinginfrastructure development, enforcing anti-corruption measures, andstrengthening public-private partnerships.

“Thesolution lies in creating an investment-friendly environment,” said Al-Faraj.“Iraq needs to provide incentives for foreign and domestic firms to invest ingas processing and transportation. Without that, the country will continuewasting its most valuable resources.”

Sherwaniechoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for long-term strategic planning.“Iraq’s gas reserves present a tremendous opportunity,” he said. “If managedcorrectly, gas could not only ensure energy security but also become a majordriver of economic growth.”

Is ThisEnough?

Expertssuggest that while Iraq is working to develop its associated gas resources, italso needs to invest in non-associated gas, or free gas—a type of natural gasfound in reservoirs independent of oil or water. Unlike associated gas, freegas can be extracted directly without the need for separation from otherfluids.

The countrypossesses four prominent non-associated gas fields including the Khor Mor, inthe Kurdistan Region, which is among the largest non-associated gas fields inthe country. The Khor Mor facilities currently supply more than 500 MMscf/d ofgas to four power stations, enabling the generation of approximately 2,800 MWof electricity, which constitutes more than 75% of the Kurdistan Region's powergeneration.

Akkas, inwestern Iraq, is the country's second-largest non-associated gas field, it canproduce 400 MMcf/d.

There isalso Al-Mansuriyah, located in central Iraq, and the Siba field in southernIraq.

In 2024, theMinistry of Oil signed a contract with Ukraine’s Ukrzemresurs LLC to developthe Akkas gas field, targeting an initial production capacity of 100 millionstandard cubic feet per day (mscf) within two years, with plans to expand to400 mscf in four years.

Similarly, the Ministry secured an agreement with China’s JERA and Iraq’s PetroIraq to develop the Mansuriyah gas field in Diyala, which will add 300 mscf toIraq’s energy grid.

For now,Iraq remains at a crossroads. While recent government initiatives markprogress, the path to energy self-sufficiency is fraught with challenges.Whether Baghdad can overcome them will determine its future as anenergy-independent nation or keep it locked in a cycle of dependency andeconomic inefficiency.