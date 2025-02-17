France tries five suspected IS militants over kidnap of four journalists in Syria

2025-02-17 16:20:18 - From: The Guardian

One of suspects in historic trial, Mehdi Nemmouche, is serving a life sentence for a 2019 attack on a Jewish museum in Brussels

Five suspected Islamist terrorists accused of kidnapping and torturing four French journalists covering the war in Syria have gone on trial in Paris.

The men include the French jihadi Mehdi Nemmouche, 39, who is serving life imprisonment for an attack on a Jewish museum in Brussels in 2019 in which four people died.

