2025-02-17 17:00:04 - From: SANA

?Damascus, SANA- The Syrian Scientific Olympiad team won a bronze medal at International Olympiad in Informatics “Info1Cup Contest” organized by Romania remotely between February 7th and 9th. “The bronze medal was obtained by the student Ghassan Hassan who was one of the students qualified to the finals of Parallel Programming Marathon 2024 for youth”, Excellence …