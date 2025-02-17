Turkiye neutralize 3 PKK members in Syria, KRI

2025-02-17 17:05:57 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Turkish Ministry of National Defenseannounced the neutralization of three Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militantsin Kurdistan Region and Syria.

In a statement, the ministry said two PKK members werekilled in the Claw-Lock operation zone in northern Iraq, while another waskilled in northern Syria.

Terörü kayna??nda yok etmekte azimliyiz, kararl?y?z!Kahraman Türk Silahl? Kuvvetlerimiz, Irak’?n kuzeyindeki Pençe-Kilit Operasyonu bölgesinde tespit etti?i 2 PKK’l? terörist ile Suriye’nin kuzeyinde belirledi?i 1 PKK/YPG’li teröristi etkisiz hâle getirdi.Mücadelemiz, her… pic.twitter.com/GgnFgN7apk — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanl??? (@tcsavunma) February 17, 2025

Last week, the Turkish ministry stated it neutralized 7 PKKfighters in KRI and Syria, and discovered cave used by the group in the same area.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to refer toindividuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK dates back to theearly 1980s when the PKK, founded by Abdullah Öcalan, began advocating for anindependent Kurdish state within Turkiye. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, theconflict intensified, with the PKK engaging in guerrilla warfare and theTurkish military conducting large-scale operations against PKK bases,particularly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.

The early 2000s saw intermittent ceasefires and attempts atpeace negotiations, including a notable peace process in 2013. However, thisprocess collapsed in 2015, leading to renewed hostilities.