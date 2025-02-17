Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2025-02-17 17:05:57 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchangerates ?f the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad andErbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency'ssurvey, the dollar's rates held steady with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifahand Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,300 dinars forevery 100 dollars, the same rate as recorded in the morning.

The selling andbuying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 150,250 IQD and149,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,300dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,200.