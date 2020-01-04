Salih to Erdogan: International and regional cooperation to resolve crises is needed

2020/01/04 | 15:25 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

President of the Republic Barham Salih stressed the need for regional and international cooperation to resolve crises and build on partnerships.

Salih received a phone call from the President of the Turkish Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan where they discussed the current situation in Iraq and the region, as well as discussing ways to develop bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, included a statement from the president media office to Iraqi News Agency – INA.

The statement also included that Erdogan affirmed his keenness to stabilize Iraq, support its unity, protect its sovereignty and independence, in addition to preventing the transformation of its arena into a place of regional and international conflicts.

“It is important to enable Iraqi national institutions to address their role in protecting Iraq's security and stability," said Erdogan.

On the other hand, President Salih explained the political developments and updates, stressing Iraq’s keenness to enhance the bilateral relations with the important neighbour countries such as Turkey, pointing to Iraq’s appreciation for the support of the brotherly and neighbours in terms of protecting stability and sovereignty as well as preventing its transformation into an arena for conflicts that do not only harm the interests and future of the people of Iraq rather, it harms the interests and stability of the region in general.

The statement continued that the two agreed that the priority must remain to fight extremism and terrorism and to promote stability in the region through cooperation and understanding between its peoples and its countries.