Al-Dughaim: National Dialogue Conference complies with international resolutions

2025-02-17 20:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Spokesperson of the preparatory committee for Syrian National Dialogue Conference, Hassan al-Dughaim, has affirmed that the national dialogue is a victory achieved by the Syrians’ participation in choosing their country’s authorities and constitution, especially after decades of oppression by the oust regime. ?” The conference complies with the international resolutions, particularly as the …