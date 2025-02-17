Iraqi military unit arrested over confronting Kurdish Farmers

2025-02-17 23:46:39 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A local source in Kirkuk confirmed on Mondayevening that members of the Iraqi army unit involved in a confrontation withKurdish farmers in the Shanaga village have been arrested.

An investigation has been launched regarding the incident,which took place after Kurdish farmers attempted to cultivate their landsfollowing a judicial decision to return property to its original owners.

The source told Shafaq News that a military order was issuedby top officials in the Ministry of Defense to detain members of the eighthdivision of the Iraqi army, involved in the altercation. The detained personnelinclude both officers and enlisted soldiers.

The investigation aims to identify any fault or negligencein the incident, with the results to be reported back to Ministry of Defenseauthorities in a professional and thorough manner.

Earlier today, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani condemned thearmy's actions against Kurdish farmers in Kirkuk, likening the incident to theAnfal campaign, chemical bombardment, and genocide.

The clash took place in the villages of Shanaga and nearbyareas in the Dibis district, where Kurdish farmers reported being blocked fromplanting their lands by an Iraqi army unit.