Leader Barzani slams army's actions against farmers, draws parallel to Al- Anfal

2025-02-17 23:46:39 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani condemned on Monday an attack bythe Iraqi army on a group of Kurdish farmers in Kirkuk who attempted tocultivate their land following the approval of Property Restriction Law.

In his statement, Barzani likened the actions to the Anfal campaign,chemical bombardment, and genocide.

"The scenes of harm to Kurdish farmers and the unjust actions ofpreventing Kurdish farmers from returning to their land remind us of the Anfal,chemical bombings, and genocide that our people suffered during the lastcentury,” Barzani said.

He added, that such actions represent “chauvinistic behavior and a lack ofconscience”, stressing that they are crimes committed against innocent Kurdishfarmers in Kirkuk, who are only guilty of being Kurdish and the original ownersof the land."

Barzani called on Iraqi Prime Minister MohammedShia Al-Sudani to prevent such injustices from recurring and to arrest thoseresponsible for the crime, ensuring they face appropriate punishment.

The statement concluded with Barzaniexpressing solidarity with the farmers: "I salute the heroic Kurds whoresisted with determination and courage the injustices, oppression, and attacksthey faced. Let them know that they are not alone, and we stand firmly withthem in supporting their struggle and defending their legitimate rights anddemands.