Kurdish Presidency denounces Iraqi Army's attack on farmers: unacceptable

2025-02-18 00:25:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish presidencyissued a statement on Monday regarding the Iraqi army's actions toward Kurdishfarmers.

The Kurdish Presidency SpokesmanDelshad Shehab said, "This behavior is completely rejected andunacceptable in any form”, stressing that Kurdish Presidency is closelymonitoring the issue and has called on the concerned authorities to take thenecessary actions against those responsible for these acts and to prevent theirrecurrence.

Shehab added, "Such actionsharm coexistence and social peace, and all parties should reject and condemnsuch practices and hold those responsible accountable legally."