2025-02-18 03:55:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, highlighted the government's commitment to gas investment as a key driver for economic and industrial development at the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) Baghdad Conference on Monday. He outlined Iraq's major achievements in the oil and gas sector, including: Adding 380,000 barrels per day to […]

The post IBBC Conference: Iraq Prioritises Gas Investment to Boost Growth first appeared on Iraq Business News.