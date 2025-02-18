Syrians return to Homs, 'capital of the revolution'

2025-02-18 09:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Once dubbed the capital of the revolution against Bashar al-Assad, Homs saw some of the fiercest fighting in Syria's civil war. Now, displaced people are returning to their neighbourhoods, only to find them in ruins.

It was in Homs that rebels first took up arms to fight Assad's crackdown on protests in 2011.

The military responded by besieging and bombarding rebel areas such as Baba Amr, where US journalist Marie Colvin and French journalist Remi Ochlik were killed in a bombing in 2012.