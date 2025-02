2025-02-18 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Beirut, SANA- Catholicos Aram I Keshishian, the Catholicos of All Armenians of the Great House of Cilicia, congratulated President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mr. Ahmad Al-Sharaa, on assuming the presidency. In a congratulatory cable sent on his behalf and on behalf of the Armenian community in Syria, Catholicos Aram I said “The Syrian people, …