Union of Arab Banks to launch project for restructuring Syrian banking sector with European partnership

2025-02-18 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Dr. Wissam Fattouh, Secretary General of the Union of Arab Banks, announced Sunday the union’s intention to launch a project to restructure the Syrian banking sector with European partnership. Dr. Fattouh confirmed to the Saudi Al Eqtisadiah newspaper that there are serious plans to implement the project, with ongoing communication with Syrian Central …