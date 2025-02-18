Basrah crudes drop, mirror global oil prices

2025-02-18 10:20:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil prices edged lower with asurge in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude increased by one cent or 0.01% to $74.52 per barrel,and Basrah Medium crude by one cent (0.01%), reaching $77.57 per barrel.

In the global market, Brent crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to$75.37 per barrel as of 0454 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 67 cents fromFriday’s close to $71.41 per barrel.