2025-02-18 11:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Acting Minister of Health Dr. Maher al-Sharaa discussed, during his meeting with a delegation from Malaysian Medical Relief Society (MERCY Malaysia) the joint cooperation in the health field. During a meeting held at the ministry, Dr. al-Sharaa said that the health situation in Syria has deteriorated significantly, and a plan must be prepared …