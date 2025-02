AL -Sudani issues directives regarding the incident of preventing farmers from practicing their work on the outskirts of Kirkuk

AL -Sudani issues directives regarding the incident of preventing farmers from practicing their work on the outskirts of Kirkuk

2025-02-18 12:05:21 - From: Iraqi News Agency

AL -Sudani issues directives regarding the incident of preventing farmers from practicing their work on the outskirts of Kirkuk